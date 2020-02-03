Global  

Johnson tells Brussels UK will walk without a deal

Boris Johnson warned the EU that Britain will not follow any of its rules in a future trade deal.

Boris Johnson warned the EU that Britain will not follow any of its rules in a future trade deal. In a speech on Monday, the prime minister will set out his desire for a loose relationship with..

Johnson talks tough on post-Brexit trade deal [Video]Johnson talks tough on post-Brexit trade deal

The European Union and Britain clashed over a post-Brexit trade deal on Monday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson insists he need not sign up to the bloc&apos;s rules and Brussels warns of tariffs and..

