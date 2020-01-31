Chinese mother and daughter walk on street covered in huge plastic bag amid coronavirus outbreak

A mother and her daughter were captured walking around while wearing a plastic bag attached to an umbrella on a street in eastern China amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In the video, shot in the city of Bengbu in Anhui Province on January 29, the mum held an umbrella with a big plastic bag stuck on it to cover her daughter and herself while walking along a street.

According to reports, the number of coronavirus patients increased by 48 in Anhui Province in one day (January 29).

Until 14:55 on February 3, 17,341 people have been infected by the deadly coronavirus and 361 have been killed in China.