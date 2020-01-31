Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Chinese mother and daughter walk on street covered in huge plastic bag amid coronavirus outbreak

Chinese mother and daughter walk on street covered in huge plastic bag amid coronavirus outbreak

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Chinese mother and daughter walk on street covered in huge plastic bag amid coronavirus outbreak

Chinese mother and daughter walk on street covered in huge plastic bag amid coronavirus outbreak

A mother and her daughter were captured walking around while wearing a plastic bag attached to an umbrella on a street in eastern China amid the coronavirus outbreak.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Chinese mother and daughter walk on street covered in huge plastic bag amid coronavirus outbreak

A mother and her daughter were captured walking around while wearing a plastic bag attached to an umbrella on a street in eastern China amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In the video, shot in the city of Bengbu in Anhui Province on January 29, the mum held an umbrella with a big plastic bag stuck on it to cover her daughter and herself while walking along a street.

According to reports, the number of coronavirus patients increased by 48 in Anhui Province in one day (January 29).

Until 14:55 on February 3, 17,341 people have been infected by the deadly coronavirus and 361 have been killed in China.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

mylzpop

MediumFugly God or whoever took Kobe his daughter, and those other beautiful individual but letting these Chinese mother fucker… https://t.co/QJ7IcmoQgA 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Commuters wear plastic bottles on heads at Chinese train station amid coronavirus outbreak [Video]Commuters wear plastic bottles on heads at Chinese train station amid coronavirus outbreak

Five commuters were captured wearing plastic bottles on their head at Guangzhou Metro amid the coronavirus outbreak. In the video, a woman and one child can be seen covering their heads with plastic..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:35Published

Chinese people making DIY coronavirus helmets, masks [Video]Chinese people making DIY coronavirus helmets, masks

CHINA — As the Wuhan virus continues to fan out across all parts of China, the number of confirmed cases is already over 9,400, with another 12,000 plus suspected cases and over 200 dead. And these..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.