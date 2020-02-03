Global  

FCC: Wireless Carriers Violated Federal Law By Selling Location Data

FCC: Wireless Carriers Violated Federal Law By Selling Location Data

FCC: Wireless Carriers Violated Federal Law By Selling Location Data

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai announced the agency&apos;s findings in a letter to lawmakers in the House of Representatives.
