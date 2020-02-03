Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes Heads To Disney World With Make-A-Wish Child From Texas 2 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:33s - Published Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes Heads To Disney World With Make-A-Wish Child From Texas Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes is headed to Disney World after Sunday night’s comeback win, and he will be accompanied by a Texas boy during the celebratory parade. Katie Johnston reports.

