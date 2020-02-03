Global  

Local Businesses Prep for Super Bowl

Local Businesses Prep for Super BowlRon Johnson tells us how local businesses are prepping for the Chiefs big game.
Local Businesses Prep for Super Bowl

Staff atbusineses all across chiefs kingdom are can hardly stand the wait as we inch ever so closer to the super bowl this weekend, and for local businesses its more than just raking in the extra money.

Kq2's ron johnson is live at one of our local bars where in 48 hours it will be packed with chiefs fans... that's right alan, so many of those fans are expected to show up here at adam's bar and grill, it's just one of the many places around town that will be packed on sunday, and make no mistake this weekend's big game goes further than a few extra bucks.

&lt;&lt;ron johsnon reporting we're just days away from the big game this weekend, and local businesses are just as excited as fans to watch what happens sunday.the atmosphere in here is gonna be unreal with the cheifs' first trip back to the super bowl in 50 years, some businesses are pulling out all the stops, making those all important last minute improvements.we've purchased a couple of new tvs that are going up tomorrow actually to add to our collection.while others say they're pretty much as game ready as they're gonna get.

Couldn't have planned it any better hopefully a lot of people come in and watch the game.

With so much shared excitement for the team's chance at going all the way, businesses are focused on enhancing the experience for their customers.we have prizes that we're gonna be doing, we do giveaways every quarter.

We're going to have drawings, drinks food.they say its not a bad constellation prize for those who can't make the trip to south florida.

If you're not in miami, you might as well be here right.

For these businesses, this weekend is more than just an opportunity to make an extra buck, it's a chance to share in a historic moment with the fandom many of them are a part of it's been such high energy since the game a couple of weeks agoit's just something very very special.

They say they'll cheering right along with fans for a chiefs' victory.

Everyone's gonna show up in their red we're all gonna be on the same team cheering on our guys.>> ...and an important note here, adam's bar and grill has pretty much all of its seating reserved for the game on sunday, but the st.

Jo casino will be open to fans looking for a place last minute.

They'll open their doors at 4 p.m.

In st.

Joseph ron johnson kq2 news.

Thanks




