Kansas City Chiefs fan runs on field and gets tackled

Kansas City Chiefs fan runs on field and gets tackled

Kansas City Chiefs fan runs on field and gets tackled

As the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their epic Super Bowl win, one fan couldn't contain his excitement.

Watch as the superfan sprints across the confetti-covered turf — arms outstretched — before security sacks him.
