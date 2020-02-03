Rebel Wilson delivers gag-filled speech at the BAFTAs 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:00s - Published Rebel Wilson delivers gag-filled speech at the BAFTAs The Australian actor-comedian jokes about the British royal family, the BAFTAs' lack of diversity, the coronavirus, and her latest film 'Cats', while introducing the best director category.

Rebel Wilson roasts royal family and all-male shortlist during brutal BAFTAs speech If you thought Brad Pitt's BAFTAs joke about Prince Harry was awkward, just wait until you see the...

