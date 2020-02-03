Global  

Rebel Wilson delivers gag-filled speech at the BAFTAs

Rebel Wilson delivers gag-filled speech at the BAFTAs

Rebel Wilson delivers gag-filled speech at the BAFTAs

The Australian actor-comedian jokes about the British royal family, the BAFTAs&apos; lack of diversity, the coronavirus, and her latest film &apos;Cats&apos;, while introducing the best director category.
