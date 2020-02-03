Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Streatham > Eyewitness recounts seeing the Streatham attack unfold

Eyewitness recounts seeing the Streatham attack unfold

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:42s - Published < > Embed
Eyewitness recounts seeing the Streatham attack unfold

Eyewitness recounts seeing the Streatham attack unfold

Eyewitness, Dave Chawner, recalls the moment he saw the Streatham attack unfold before his eyes.

Police shot dead a man following a terrorist-related incident in south London, which left two people injured.

Report by Patelr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page Eyewitness recounts seeing the Streatham attack unfold: https://t.co/iiWbAIRA6K #FrozenLondon 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.