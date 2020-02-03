Eyewitness recounts seeing the Streatham attack unfold

Eyewitness, Dave Chawner, recalls the moment he saw the Streatham attack unfold before his eyes.

Police shot dead a man following a terrorist-related incident in south London, which left two people injured.

Report by Patelr.

