Chiefs win Super Bowl!

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:26s
Chiefs win Super Bowl!The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champs.

Recent related news from verified sources

Mahomes comes alive in fourth quarter to lead Chiefs to Super Bowl victory

Super Bowl LIV may not have been Patrick Mahomes’ best game, from a statistical standpoint. But the...
bizjournals - Published


Super Bowl LIV: Kansas City Chiefs beat San Francisco 49ers to win first Super Bowl in 50 years

Super Bowl LIV: Kansas City Chiefs beat San Francisco 49ers to win first Super Bowl in 50 yearsThe comeback Chiefs did it again and are Super Bowl champions.Patrick Mahomes threw for a pair of...
New Zealand Herald - Published



Recent related videos from verified sources

Spectacular fireworks illuminate Kansas City after Chiefs capture Super Bowl [Video]Spectacular fireworks illuminate Kansas City after Chiefs capture Super Bowl

The amazing view from the 22nd floor of an apartment building in Kansas City — the one in Missouri, not Kansas — is seen in the wee hours of Monday morning (February 3) after the Chiefs capture..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:47Published

Union Station unveils new banner [Video]Union Station unveils new banner

Fans gathered to watch Union Station hang the Chiefs Super Bowl champion banner.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:39Published

