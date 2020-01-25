Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus: 3rd case confirmed in Kerala, minister says more possible

Coronavirus: 3rd case confirmed in Kerala, minister says more possible

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:11s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus: 3rd case confirmed in Kerala, minister says more possibleThird case of Coronavirus infection has been confirmed in India.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

India’s 1st coronavirus case reported in Kerala

The first case of the new strain of a coronavirus in the country was reported from Thrissur,...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Mid-DayMENAFN.com


Coronavirus scare: Kerala has put 75 people in isolation wards

On a day when a second case of coronavirus was confirmed in the state, Kerala health minister KK...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

archer2005

Raja Bhattacharjee RT @ShivAroor: BREAKING: 3rd case of novel #coronavirus confirmed in Kerala. First case from Thrissur, second case from Alapuzha. Third and… 3 minutes ago

KnightRises_

🇵🇰 RT @joerwallen: India (and Kerala) has confirmed its third case of #coronavirus today. @benfarmerDT and I spoke to experts & visited medica… 14 minutes ago

sajid_monsoori

Sajid Monsoori RT @IndianExpress: Earlier today, Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja confirmed that a third positive case has been detected. https://t.co… 16 minutes ago

indianarmy08

SUMIT 🇮🇳 RT @DeccanHerald: The Karnataka government on Monday ordered a high alert across border districts after neighbouring Kerala reported the se… 16 minutes ago

DeccanHerald

Deccan Herald The Karnataka government on Monday ordered a high alert across border districts after neighbouring Kerala reported… https://t.co/7bh4vvdNkQ 21 minutes ago

SoettLife

SoettLife RT @CNNnews18: #NewsAlert – Third confirmed case of coronavirus in Kerala. @Neethureghu with details. #CoronavirusOutbreak https://t.co… 21 minutes ago

zakighaswala

Zaki RT @jagritysablok1: Third case of #coronavirus confirmed in Kerala! All 3 cases are of Students Returning From China! There might be other… 21 minutes ago

rk143

sivalenka Rakesh Kumar RT @indiatvnews: Breaking: Kerala reports 3rd confirmed Coronavirus case #CoronavirusOutbreak #Kerala https://t.co/FxXqZBZaxK 21 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Tracing everything related to coronavirus patient': Kerala Health Minister [Video]'Tracing everything related to coronavirus patient': Kerala Health Minister

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja spoke on the first case of coronavirus infection. Shailaja said that the coronavirus positive patient is in Thrissur General Hospital and the authorities are tracing..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:04Published

Bhima-Koregaon Case: Rahul hits out at PM Modi, Shah over case given to NIA | OneIndia News [Video]Bhima-Koregaon Case: Rahul hits out at PM Modi, Shah over case given to NIA | OneIndia News

RAHUL HITS OUT AT MODI, SHAH OVER KOREGAON-BHIMA CASE GIVEN TO NIA, OMAR ABDULLAH'S PICTURE SURFACES, BEARDED LOOK BEYONd RECOGNITION,IN A FIRST, KERALA OPPOSITION LEADER WANTS GOVERNOR RECALLED OVER..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.