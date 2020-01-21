Global  

Tuskegee Airman Col. Charles McGee From Md. Helps With In Super Bowl LIV Coin Toss

Tuskegee Airman Col. Charles McGee From Md. Helps With In Super Bowl LIV Coin Toss

Tuskegee Airman Col. Charles McGee From Md. Helps With In Super Bowl LIV Coin Toss

As part of the NFL's celebration of 100 years of professional football, Air Force Retired, Colonel Charles McGee, and three other 100-year-old military veterans participated in the 54th Super Bowl on-field coin toss ceremony, with Colonel McGee flipping the coin.
