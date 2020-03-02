Digital Trends Live 2.3.20 | The Top Super Bowl Commercials + Galaxy Z Foldable

Global  

On Digital Trends Live today: We're live in Miami with Caleb Denison covering behind the scenes of FOX Sports Super Bowl LIV broadcast; The top tech commercials of the Super Bowl; Uber suspends accounts in Mexico of those who are suspected to come in contact with the Coronavirus; Video of Samsung Galaxy Z foldable leaked; Disney showed off some upcoming new Marvel shows, but we didn't learn much; Logitech G and how we can be more inclusive in gaming; The Blackmagic Design Ursa Mini Pro G2 is an almost affordable cinema camera for prosumers; Screenwriter Lucy Alibar and her new film 'Troop Zero'; The Human Screenome project; Tracking a glacier from underwater in the Antarctic; Bionic Jellyfish from Stanford; Elysium Health and new genetic test that can tell you how you're aging; and Awesome Tech You Can't Buy yet and the best crowdfunding tech.
