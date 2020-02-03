Andy Serkis says Venom 2 is 'thrilling' 52 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:06s - Published Andy Serkis says Venom 2 is 'thrilling' Andy Serkis has claimed that 'Venom 2' is "really thrilling" as he confirmed that the project is deep in filming. 0

