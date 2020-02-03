Andy Makes Braised Short Ribs with Squash 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bon Appetit - Duration: 13:55s - Published Andy Makes Braised Short Ribs with Squash Join Andy Baraghani in the Bon Appétit Test Kitchen as he makes braised short ribs with squash and chile. Make this when it’s Sunday and you’re not leaving the house. One spoonful of this smoky-spicy guajillo braising liquid and you’ll understand how complex dried chiles can be. Check out the article here: https://www.bonappetit.com/recipe/braised-short-ribs-with-squash-and-chile 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Andy Makes Braised Short Ribs with Squash - What are you making, bud?- Short ribs.I didn't realize I have doneso many short rib recipes.- 'Cause they're awesome.- They're amazing,but I haven't done abraised short rib recipe--- That's what you're doing here?- This is what I'm doing here, yeah.- [Brad] These are beautiful.- [Andy] Yeah, they're really nice.- So what do we got, a few hours?- We got a few hours.- All right, I'll be back.- Bye.[relaxed music]- So I've had a lot of short rib recipes,I've done ones where it's like,you go hot and fast witha boneless short rib,and you treat it kind of like a steak,I have that with a little bit of chili oiland vinegar that I love.I've done one that's likea Korean style short rib,the flank and cut, whereit's cut really thinlyand you do a really quick sear,and I have that with pickled daikon.This is different,these are short ribs cutcross-wise into nice square pieces,you see these have alot of fat and collagen,so I'm going to seasonthem really really well,I'm gonna go high, ideally youwould season this overnight,but even if it just hangs out for an hourit's gonna benefit if youseason just that much ahead.But you wanna get all sides,it can take it, all that salt,just because there is somuch fat on these ribs,these are really nice and well marbled.Okay, so while our meat is hanging out,we are using some driedchiles, these are guajillo.Don't wanna go for amedium spice level chili,don't wanna go too too hot.We're going to de-seed the chiles.So I'm placing the chiles in a blender,'cause eventually we're gonna puree it.This is five cups hot water,and we're just gonna let thechiles soak in the water,and we're gonna let this gofor about five, ten minutesuntil the chiles feel soft.We have our broiler on,we're gonna broil five cloves of garlic,I'm leaving the peel on just sothey act as a protective barrier,some kind of armor to the flesh.The onions, gonna trim the hairs.[chopping]You do want most of the onion exposed,that's why I cut them into rounds,and then I kind of just cuta little bit of the side,like that, just so the onion's stable.No oil, just dried,and just place the onions onthe baking sheet like this.I'm gonna pop them onthe rack just like that,but while that's going, I'mgonna do two things at once.I'm going to start browning our meat.Pot's been preheating,this is just twotablespoons of neutral oil,grapeseed, sunflower or vegetable.Okay, I'm gonna brown these in batches,not all at once, 'cause wedon't want them to overcrowd,'cause then they're gonnasteam and not brown properly.[sizzling]I'll press these down a bit,just so they have a directcontact with the pot.You'll see around the edgesonce they start to brownand then you'll check,but I wouldn't check beforethe three minute mark,and then turn and then brown all over,probably gonna take about10 to 12 minutes per batch.You see how the garlichas charred in spots,you wanna just turn them over.This is looking pretty good.The onions have almostpuffed and unraveled a bit,or unfurled, but I'm gonna letthem go a little bit longerjust so these pieces get dark.I'm going for this, thiscould even get touch darker.Okay, so it's been about three minutesand I'm gonna givethese a flip, [sizzling]we're gonna let that go,that's definitely rendered some fat.You're gonna think I've taken it too far,and I'm not gonna agree with you.You want the top to be so dark,and so you have this contrastbetween the very toppart giving this smoky,slightly bitter flavor,and then underneath,which hasn't reallygotten any caramelization,and it has softened a little bitand is still quite blond and sweet.Our chiles have definitelysoftened by now,but to this, which is gonnabe our braising liquid,we have the dried chiles, the onions,I'm gonna add one teaspoonred pepper flakes,so that's why it's gonnaget additional heat,that's why you don't need yourdried chiles to be too spicy.Teaspoon ground coriander,a teaspoon ground cumin,and then I love this, a halfa teaspoon of ground cinnamon,which just that sweetness fromthe cinnamon makes a big difference.All warm spices, minus the chili flakes.Before I puree that, I'mgonna check on the short ribs.[sizzling] They look nice.I'm just turning them,you can see how they'rerendering a lot of fat,and again, we're on medium-highbut I'm kind of going back and forthbetween medium, medium-high,just to really control the heatso they brown nice and evenly all over.We're gonna flip them afew more times after this,on the shorter sides it'snot gonna take as long,it might take two-three minutes.I'm gonna pop these cloves out,they're really quite soft.They got a little bit dark,which I think will be fine.They kind of get jammy and molasses-like.We'll puree this up.Since there's a lot of liquid,you don't wanna go high immediately.[blender humming]And you just want the onions, chiles,garlic to be all pureed.[blender whirring]Not gonna be perfectly smooth,it's gonna be a little bitspeckled from the onions,which is what you want.I feel pretty comfortable at this pointsince these pieces have shrunk up,I'm comfortable addingthese last two pieces.[ribs sizzling]Now two things here, again,just to to go back on the browning,we're obviously browning themeat just so we get that nice,deep, dark flavor aroundall over the meat,and you have the brown bits on the bottomof the pan that are gonna adda lot of flavor to the stew.But you also are rendering the fat,you're breaking down the collagen,so that is something whywe're doing that hererather than just adding themeat and everything togetherand just simmering it.I feel comfortable pullingthese pieces out now.Whew, it already looks pretty damn good,but it's so tough,you're not gonna wanna eat this right now.They need to go low and slow,low and slow.We have our short ribsbrowned, ready to go.We have our oil here, I'mgoing to just dump it,it's not too hot.Yeah, see how dark that is?I don't need that in my braise.We have two tablespoons tomato paste,I add just a touch, it addsa little bit of acidity,it adds a little bit of umami.Right now the oil's getting hot.I'm just gonna cook the tomato paste,at least three minutes I find.You really wanna fry it outuntil it slightly darkensand it begins to split like this.Afterwards, I'm gonna add my liquid.[sauce sizzling]Add a little bit, and thenpour the remaining liquid.Before I put my beef in,I'm gonna season the liquidjust with a touch of salt,'cause there is no salt in our puree.It needs a bit of salt,thank you Tommy.You just want it to have some salt,it doesn't need too much.It's gonna reduce, it's gonna thicken,and as it reduces, thatsalt is gonna concentrate.So I'll just snuggle these inlike you would with your best friends.And I bring this to a gentle simmerover medium-high.See around the edgesit's starting to bubble,once it's happening, youare going to reduce it,I take it down to just medium-low heat,and then just slightly ajar like this.You want some steam toescape, this is essential.You don't want all theliquid to evaporate,but you need some of it to evaporatebecause you want it to thicken.I would let this go again on medium-low.If you see that it's bubblingrapidly even on medium-lowjust go all the way to low heat.Again, this is a really slow braisebecause the short ribs area dense, tough cut of meat,you really want that meat to soften,that collagen to break down andget really nice and shreddy.We'll check back aroundthe three hour markand then see where our liquid is,see how our meat's doing,and then add a few other things.We're gonna check, it's beengoing for quite some time now.You can see how the boneshave popped out from the meat,it feels really nice,not quite shreddy yet but almost there.This can go for a little bit longer,but some of these areactually pretty ready to go.You're gonna see a good amount of fatrising to the top as it's braising,try to skim not all, buta good amount of fat,because the short ribs are so fattyyou don't need too muchfat on the surface.So at this point I would saythe short ribs are pretty much there,they probably need another twenty minutes,they feel pretty tender.I'm gonna give them one more check.I just wanna do a paring knife.Again, a little bit ofresistance, but almost thereI don't think it needs too much time.I'm gonna add some squash to this,winter squash, today we have acorn squash,they're cut into one-inch wedges,but I'm just gonna add the squash.If your liquid has reduced by a lot,you could just add anotherhalf cup, cup of water.I'm just gonna make surethe squash is submerged.We'll let this go,I would check after 15 minutes,could take another 20 minutes dependingon how you just want the squashto be really tender and creamyand the meat to be shreddy,so I'll let that go again over low heat,and then I'll check back in a few.Okay, so the squash is here,I'm gonna check on the braise.It's bubbling, okay.You can see the saucehas definitely reduced,I kind of like it in a stagewhere it's at right nowwhere it's brothy, like almost saucy.I'll just test the squash out,squash feels tender, meatis definitely tender.I just wanna taste the liquidbecause I seasoned it lightly,and I know the meat has salt,but it might need a touch more salt.That's nice, I do think itneeds a touch more salt,it has good heat, so much flavor going on.Oh yeah.[spoon scraping]I have some Greek yogurt here,whole milk, whole fat always.I think it works really well here,you want that tang and acidityto cut the fattiness from the braise.I like cilantro, mintwould work really well,but any kind of tender herb I would sayworks really well for this, dill, basil,and then I kinda want a touch more acidityso I add some lime, butyou don't have to do that.This is on the thick side,you could thin it out witha little bit of water,add some salt,I'm just kind of goingfor a dollop over here.A little bit of cilantro.Hey Sohla, can I borrow some flaky?I'm gonna add a touch of flaky salt.It's pretty straightforward I would say,this braise, I think itjust requires patiencelike any good braise.I think charring theonions and garlic is key,putting them under the broiler,it adds so much flavor.Okay, I'm gonna take a bite.It's so good, it's sorich, it feels like a...I haven't had lunchyet, or a proper lunch.The thing is, it's definitely meaty,but it's not heavy because I thinkthe tomato paste adds a bit of acidityand the lime and the cilantrokind of cut through it.Yeah.[utensils clattering][chewing]The short ribs are so fatty and delicious.I hope you guys make itthroughout the fall and winter,and I hope you guys enjoyit, thanks for watching.- How do you know that's inthe frame or not in the frame?- It's not in the frame,the mic's not in the frame,they know, they just communicate.They work together- They're that in sync.It looks so close to my head.It's not in the frame!- We're not, I dunno.- I guess we're not using any of this.- That's true, okay.





