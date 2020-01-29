Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' Connection To Pittsburgh

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' Connection To Pittsburgh

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:37s - Published < > Embed
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' Connection To Pittsburgh

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' Connection To Pittsburgh

KDKA talks to Pirates PR Director Jim Trdinich about Patrick Mahomes' father Pat, who played for the Bucs in the 2003 season.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Super Bowl LIV: Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes gets support 1,000 miles away from Miami

Residents in a tiny East Texas city are gearing up for Super Bowl 54. Whitehouse, which is near...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •FOX SportsNew Zealand HeraldBBC Sport


Kansas City Chiefs teammates love QB Patrick Mahomes as 'one of the guys' ... even if that's not really true

As the 24-year-old reigning NFL MVP, Patrick Mahomes is in his own stratosphere. With the Chiefs,...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •FOX Sports



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Patrick Mahomes' 2013 tweet comes true [Video]Patrick Mahomes' 2013 tweet comes true

Patrick Mahomes 2013 tweet comes true

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 00:26Published

Spectacular fireworks illuminate Kansas City after Chiefs capture Super Bowl [Video]Spectacular fireworks illuminate Kansas City after Chiefs capture Super Bowl

The amazing view from the 22nd floor of an apartment building in Kansas City — the one in Missouri, not Kansas — is seen in the wee hours of Monday morning (February 3) after the Chiefs capture..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:47Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.