Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jay-Z and Beyoncé Criticized For Sitting During the National Anthem at Super Bowl

Jay-Z and Beyoncé Criticized For Sitting During the National Anthem at Super Bowl

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:13s - Published < > Embed
Jay-Z and Beyoncé Criticized For Sitting During the National Anthem at Super Bowl

Jay-Z and Beyoncé Criticized For Sitting During the National Anthem at Super Bowl

Jay-Z and Beyoncé Criticized For Sitting During the National Anthem at Super Bowl The couple faced backlash after TMZ released footage of the couple sitting as Demi Lovato performed the 'Star Spangled Banner' at Super Bowl LIV.

Their decision to remain seated came as a surprise as the rapper recently partnered with the NFL and co-produced the Super Bowl's Halftime show.

Conservative news correspondent Tomi Lahren was one of the couple's harshest critics.

Tomi Lahren, via Twitter Tomi Lahren, via Twitter Tomi Lahren, via Twitter Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick raised awareness about police brutality against African-Americans by kneeling through the National Anthem in the 2016 NFL season.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Beyoncé and Jay-Z sit through national anthem at Super Bowl, video shows

Demi Lovato's national anthem didn't bring everyone to their feet. Video shows Beyoncé, Jay-Z and...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •PinkNewsBillboard.comMediaiteCBS NewsJust JaredLainey GossipFOXNews.com


NFL Free Agent Colin Kaepernick Calls Out JAY-Z + Beyoncé For Sitting During National Anthem: “Thought We Were ‘Past Kneeling’ Tho?”

NFL Free Agent Colin Kaepernick Calls Out JAY-Z + Beyoncé For Sitting During National Anthem: “Thought We Were ‘Past Kneeling’ Tho?”Music moguls JAY-Z, Beyoncé and their daughter Blue Ivy turned heads when they sat during singer...
SOHH - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Libertymom7

Libertymom @BrennaSimonSays @TomiLahren You seem to stupidly believe the first amendment means Beyoncé and JayZ can’t be criti… https://t.co/ytOkvsTzhZ 1 hour ago

NancyLChapman

Coco @thehill Half baked, cherry picked 10 seconds worth of fake video and poor attempt to "get back" at @Potus because… https://t.co/VqvhDOh4BH 2 hours ago

popuolajr

POPUOLANEWS RT @GlobalGrind: Jay-Z and Beyoncé Criticized For Sitting During the National Anthem at #SuperBowl Their decision to remain seated came as… 7 hours ago

GlobalGrind

Global Grind Jay-Z and Beyoncé Criticized For Sitting During the National Anthem at #SuperBowl Their decision to remain seated… https://t.co/mK8c4JHdYp 7 hours ago

WendyGiovanna_

≏ 后LAW Queen This morning on the Spanish radio, they brought up & criticized jay z and Beyoncé for sitting during the anthem and… https://t.co/RtqIWZfkW2 9 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

49ers Coach Sowers After Super Bowl Loss: Be Kind [Video]49ers Coach Sowers After Super Bowl Loss: Be Kind

Allen Martin reports on Kate Sowers tweeting about Super Bowl LIV loss (2-3

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 00:50Published

Jay-Z And Beyoncé Have National Anthem Issues [Video]Jay-Z And Beyoncé Have National Anthem Issues

Their decision to remain seated came as a surprise as the rapper recently partnered with the NFL and co-produced the Super Bowl's Halftime show.

Credit: Celebrity Wire     Duration: 01:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.