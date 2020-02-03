Jay-Z and Beyoncé Criticized For Sitting During the National Anthem at Super Bowl

Jay-Z and Beyoncé Criticized For Sitting During the National Anthem at Super Bowl The couple faced backlash after TMZ released footage of the couple sitting as Demi Lovato performed the 'Star Spangled Banner' at Super Bowl LIV.

Their decision to remain seated came as a surprise as the rapper recently partnered with the NFL and co-produced the Super Bowl's Halftime show.

Conservative news correspondent Tomi Lahren was one of the couple's harshest critics.

Conservative news correspondent Tomi Lahren was one of the couple's harshest critics. Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick raised awareness about police brutality against African-Americans by kneeling through the National Anthem in the 2016 NFL season.