Man documents being evacuated over WW2 bomb found in Soho

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
Footage recorded on Monday afternoon (February 3) shows people being evacuated by police in London’s Soho district.

The London Metropolitan Police have evacuated hundreds of people from properties across Soho and said in a statement that a suspected World War 2 bomb has been uncovered on Dean Street.
