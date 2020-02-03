Man documents being evacuated over WW2 bomb found in Soho 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:54s - Published Man documents being evacuated over WW2 bomb found in Soho Footage recorded on Monday afternoon (February 3) shows people being evacuated by police in London’s Soho district. The London Metropolitan Police have evacuated hundreds of people from properties across Soho and said in a statement that a suspected World War 2 bomb has been uncovered on Dean Street. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this