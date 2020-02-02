Punxsutawney Phil Predicts Early Spring After Not Seeing His Shadow
Punxsutawney Phil Predicts
Early Spring After Not
Seeing His Shadow According to Fox News Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean, this is only the 21st time an early spring
has been called for in the past century.
Punxsutawney Phil, via scroll Over the next six weeks, AccuWeather is predicting "seasonable winter weather"
in most U.S. spots.
Over the last decade, the NOAA
says the Pennsylvania rodent has
been correct 40 percent of the time.
Since records started, Phil has predicted a longer winter
over 100 times.
The tradition surrounding
the groundhog's shadow
officially began in the late 1800s.
It takes place at Punxsutawney Gobbler's Knob and still draws thousands of people every year.
The event also the theme of Bill Murray's
1993 fantasy-comedy film, 'Groundhog's Day.'