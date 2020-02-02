Punxsutawney Phil Predicts Early Spring After Not Seeing His Shadow

According to Fox News Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean, this is only the 21st time an early spring has been called for in the past century.

Punxsutawney Phil, via scroll Over the next six weeks, AccuWeather is predicting "seasonable winter weather" in most U.S. spots.

Over the last decade, the NOAA says the Pennsylvania rodent has been correct 40 percent of the time.

Since records started, Phil has predicted a longer winter over 100 times.

The tradition surrounding the groundhog's shadow officially began in the late 1800s.

It takes place at Punxsutawney Gobbler's Knob and still draws thousands of people every year.

The event also the theme of Bill Murray's 1993 fantasy-comedy film, 'Groundhog's Day.'