Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Punxsutawney Phil Predicts Early Spring After Not Seeing His Shadow

Punxsutawney Phil Predicts Early Spring After Not Seeing His Shadow

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:16s - Published < > Embed
Punxsutawney Phil Predicts Early Spring After Not Seeing His Shadow

Punxsutawney Phil Predicts Early Spring After Not Seeing His Shadow

Punxsutawney Phil Predicts Early Spring After Not Seeing His Shadow According to Fox News Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean, this is only the 21st time an early spring has been called for in the past century.

Punxsutawney Phil, via scroll Over the next six weeks, AccuWeather is predicting "seasonable winter weather" in most U.S. spots.

Over the last decade, the NOAA says the Pennsylvania rodent has been correct 40 percent of the time.

Since records started, Phil has predicted a longer winter over 100 times.

The tradition surrounding the groundhog's shadow officially began in the late 1800s.

It takes place at Punxsutawney Gobbler's Knob and still draws thousands of people every year.

The event also the theme of Bill Murray's 1993 fantasy-comedy film, 'Groundhog's Day.'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Punxsutawney Phil predicts early spring

Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow Sunday, which means Spring will come early this year. The...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsTIMEJerusalem Post


Early spring or more winter? Groundhog’s forecast coming

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog is slated to reveal whether an...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

gabyyvv95

gaby RT @ABC7News: JUST IN: Punxsutawney Phil sees no shadow, predicts early spring. https://t.co/wXpWWcFD6B 35 minutes ago

_amandaprather

Amanda Prather RT @ABC7: Groundhog Day 2020: Punxsutawney Phil predicts early spring https://t.co/Hb9crafNNN 43 minutes ago

littletuba6

Emily 🌻 RT @blacksheepohiou: Petition to make Pumpkin the cat the new Punxsutawney Phil... and whether or not you see him in the window predicts a… 2 hours ago

theresjenn

Theresia J. Krotzky RT @capitalweather: BREAKING: Punxsutawney Phil does NOT see shadow, predicts early spring! https://t.co/3bZwrOCXmv #GroundhogDay2020 #Grou… 2 hours ago

donofrio_brian

Brian Edward Donofrio Good thing Punxsutawney Phil isn’t bringing us six more weeks of winter, but it’s an even better thing to file your… https://t.co/UcSLRNc5Z1 4 hours ago

VicBell6

Vic Bell RT @Trey_VonDinkis: . ☔️CLIMATE SCAM - PUNXY PHIL PREDICTS EARLY SPRING PHIL has been MORE ACCURATE than Al Gore and every major media 'cl… 5 hours ago

Jimshed

jimbob❌ RT @finguys: Punxsutawney Phil predicts an early spring! and 4 more years of Trump!! 5 hours ago

1943lillyanna

..............................................zoey RT @buzzman888: Alrightyyyyy then....... “Punxsutawney Phil” predicts it will be an EARLY SPRING. 🌞 #PunxsutawneyPhil #Cody45🐯 https:/… 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Punxsutawney Phil Predicts Early Spring, Woodstock Willie Does Not [Video]Punxsutawney Phil Predicts Early Spring, Woodstock Willie Does Not

The Groundhogs do not agree this Groundhog Day.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:55Published

Punxsutawney Phil Predicts Early Spring [Video]Punxsutawney Phil Predicts Early Spring

The groundhog didn't see its shadow.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.