Joaquin Phoenix Calls out BAFTA for Lack of Diversity The 'Joker' star accepted his best actor award and used his speech to shed light on the lack of diversity in the award show's nominees.

Joaquin Phoenix, via BAFTA speech The actor added it is the “obligation of the people that have created... and benefit from a system of oppression to be the ones that dismantle it.” Cynthia Erivo, nominated for two Academy Awards for ‘Harriet,’ refused to perform at Sunday's show due to the lack of diversity.

Erivo told 'Extra' that her appearance is not “something that can be thrown in as a party trick.” BAFTA’s director of awards Emma Baehr told 'The Hollywood Reporter' that the lack of inclusion amongst nominees continues "to be an industry-wide issue.”