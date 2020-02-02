Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Joaquin Phoenix Calls out BAFTA for Lack of Diversity

Joaquin Phoenix Calls out BAFTA for Lack of Diversity

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:37s - Published < > Embed
Joaquin Phoenix Calls out BAFTA for Lack of Diversity

Joaquin Phoenix Calls out BAFTA for Lack of Diversity

Joaquin Phoenix Calls out BAFTA for Lack of Diversity The 'Joker' star accepted his best actor award and used his speech to shed light on the lack of diversity in the award show's nominees.

Joaquin Phoenix, via BAFTA speech The actor added it is the “obligation of the people that have created... and benefit from a system of oppression to be the ones that dismantle it.” Cynthia Erivo, nominated for two Academy Awards for ‘Harriet,’ refused to perform at Sunday's show due to the lack of diversity.

Erivo told 'Extra' that her appearance is not “something that can be thrown in as a party trick.” BAFTA’s director of awards Emma Baehr told 'The Hollywood Reporter' that the lack of inclusion amongst nominees continues "to be an industry-wide issue.”
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Joaquin Phoenix Gives a Speech About Lack of Diversity at BAFTAs 2020

Joaquin Phoenix is calling out the lack of diversity at the 2020 BAFTAs after the awards ceremony...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •ExtraCBC.caMashableFOXNews.com


Bafta film awards 2020: Stars due on red carpet after diversity row

Scarlett Johansson, Joaquin Phoenix, Margot Robbie and Al Pacino are among those nominated.
BBC News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ashrinsuzairy

starboy RT @PopCrave: Joaquin Phoenix calls out film industry's systemic racism while accepting ‘Leading Actor’ award for #Joker at the #BAFTA. htt… 24 seconds ago

adrianamorgao

adrianamorga RT @viet_t_nguyen: Joaquin Phoenix calls out systemic racism in the film industry and awards practices in his acceptance speech. I hope hi… 8 minutes ago

Besomyka

Rachel RT @TheMarySue: Joaquin Phoenix used his BAFTAs speech to call out systemic racism https://t.co/1qIxzvmGIy 15 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

BAFTAs: Joaquin Phoenix calls out industry on diversity, curtsies to Prince William [Video]BAFTAs: Joaquin Phoenix calls out industry on diversity, curtsies to Prince William

Lead actor winner Joaquin Phoenix criticised the industry for a lack of diversity in his acceptance speech and bobbed a curtsey to Britain&apos;s Prince William at the BAFTA awards ceremony.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:51Published

Baftas 2020: Stars criticise lack of diversity in award show nominations [Video]Baftas 2020: Stars criticise lack of diversity in award show nominations

First World War film 1917 was the big winner on Sunday night. Joaquin Phoenix won best actor for 'Joker' and Renee Zellweger won best actress for 'Judy'.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:11Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.