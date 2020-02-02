Joaquin Phoenix Calls out BAFTA for Lack of Diversity
Joaquin Phoenix Calls out
BAFTA for Lack of Diversity The 'Joker' star accepted his best actor award
and used his speech to shed light on the
lack of diversity in the award show's nominees.
Joaquin Phoenix, via BAFTA speech The actor added it is the “obligation of the people that have created... and benefit from a system of oppression to be the ones that dismantle it.” Cynthia Erivo, nominated for two
Academy Awards for ‘Harriet,’
refused to perform at Sunday's
show due to the lack of diversity.
Erivo told 'Extra' that her appearance is not “something that can be thrown in as a party trick.” BAFTA’s director of awards Emma Baehr
told 'The Hollywood Reporter' that the
lack of inclusion amongst nominees
continues "to be an industry-wide issue.”