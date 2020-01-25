Portion Of I-95 In Newark Closed Due To Tractor-Trailer Crash 40 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:27s - Published Portion Of I-95 In Newark Closed Due To Tractor-Trailer Crash I-95 southbound is closed and is expected to be shut down for an extended period of time.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Steven Fitton RT @CBSPhilly: ⚠️ #TRAFFIC ALERT ⚠️ I-95 southbound in Newark is closed in the area of the Otts Chapel Road overpass due to a tractor-trail… 1 hour ago CBS Philly ⚠️ #TRAFFIC ALERT ⚠️ I-95 southbound in Newark is closed in the area of the Otts Chapel Road overpass due to a trac… https://t.co/V3b54LzFXU 2 hours ago