Trump Touts Criminal Justice Reform In Super Bowl Ad

Trump Touts Criminal Justice Reform In Super Bowl Ad

Trump Touts Criminal Justice Reform In Super Bowl Ad

President Donald Trump commuted Alice Marie Johnson’s life sentence, and used it in a Super Bowl ad in his bid for the 2020 election.
Big Surprise: Trump’s Super Bowl Ad on ‘Criminal Justice Reform’ Became Kind of Controversial

Allyry5

Allyry @SykesCharlie @LeaBlackMiami The Trump Super Bowl ad is a shameless ploy to garner black votes. Problem with it th… https://t.co/jMvWUlOuds 3 hours ago

rolandsmartin

rolandsmartin @LouislReed @realDonaldTrump @theangiestanton @AliceMarieFree Bring it. I’ll be happy to show how Trump is a fraud… https://t.co/wikjOMiRMx 12 hours ago

jeffwoolf95

(un)attractive nuisance @fakeaarontweets The problem with the ad is that it touts Trump’s criminal justice reform. IIRC, Alice Johnson was… https://t.co/WOEnHTva8K 15 hours ago

jasonrantz

(((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio Two good #SuperBowl political ads with Trump going after traditionally non-Republican voters. Bloomberg going after… https://t.co/KC3hAa6dQu 16 hours ago

margosays

Margo Sivin RT @Deggans: First Trump ad touts his efforts on criminal justice reform, showing the gratitude of one person he got out of prison. Interes… 17 hours ago

Deggans

Eric Deggans at NPR First Trump ad touts his efforts on criminal justice reform, showing the gratitude of one person he got out of pris… https://t.co/6rpUu2hGw6 18 hours ago

roeyhadar

Roey Hadar First commercial break in #SuperBowl means first Trump campaign ad. In it, the president touts criminal justice ref… https://t.co/zOP53czQvb 18 hours ago


Van Jones credits President with Criminal Justice Reform [Video]Van Jones credits President with Criminal Justice Reform

On CSPAN Van Jones shocked the world by crediting President Trump with his part in criminal justice reform.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:21Published

Charles Benson talks one-on-one with Jared Kushner [Video]Charles Benson talks one-on-one with Jared Kushner

Before President Trump's rally, the president's son-in-law and Senior Presidential Advisor Jared Kushner was in Milwaukee's Central City for a roundtable discussion on criminal justice reform.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 04:15Published

