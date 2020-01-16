Trump Touts Criminal Justice Reform In Super Bowl Ad

Allyry @SykesCharlie @LeaBlackMiami The Trump Super Bowl ad is a shameless ploy to garner black votes. Problem with it th… https://t.co/jMvWUlOuds 3 hours ago

rolandsmartin @LouislReed @realDonaldTrump @theangiestanton @AliceMarieFree Bring it. I’ll be happy to show how Trump is a fraud… https://t.co/wikjOMiRMx 12 hours ago

(un)attractive nuisance @fakeaarontweets The problem with the ad is that it touts Trump’s criminal justice reform. IIRC, Alice Johnson was… https://t.co/WOEnHTva8K 15 hours ago

(((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio Two good #SuperBowl political ads with Trump going after traditionally non-Republican voters. Bloomberg going after… https://t.co/KC3hAa6dQu 16 hours ago

Margo Sivin RT @Deggans: First Trump ad touts his efforts on criminal justice reform, showing the gratitude of one person he got out of prison. Interes… 17 hours ago

Eric Deggans at NPR First Trump ad touts his efforts on criminal justice reform, showing the gratitude of one person he got out of pris… https://t.co/6rpUu2hGw6 18 hours ago