Utica mayor makes budget proposal

Have coverage on cbs-utica.

Utica mayor robert palmieri presented his 2020-2021 budget to the city's board of estimate and apportionment this morning.

The 72.5 million dollar proposed budget comes with a proposed tax increase.

News channel two's caitlin irla joins us now live in the studio to tell us more about the budget proposal.

Caitlin?

Thank you gary.

Utica taxpayers could see a 1.9 percent tax hike... but mayor plamieri says compared to last years almost 8 percent tax increase, this is a huge improvement.

He says the reason for the increase is rising costs for healthcare, pensions, and public saftey.

But he also says he believes the increase indicates that the city is seeing enhanced economic development.

"our sales tax are up, our foreclosure rate is down, our tax based has increased and it just all the buildings that were vacant are now infusing with lofts, people living there, businesses coming to the city of utica so that is a great testament of over the past 8 years the city having sustainability going through a very difficult time to where we are at this point."

Mayor palmeiri says a top priority for this year's budget is improvement in infrastructure.

That includes roads, sewers, parking garages, and flood mitigation.

The next step is for the board of e-and-a to vote on the budget proposal.

The mayor says that will happen next week.

And then it must be presented to the common coucil