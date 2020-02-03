Soho evacuated after WWII bomb found 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 00:19s - Published Soho evacuated after WWII bomb found A busy area of Soho in central London was evacuated after an unexploded World War Two bomb was found on a building site.

