Soho evacuated after WWII bomb found

Soho evacuated after WWII bomb found

Soho evacuated after WWII bomb found

A busy area of Soho in central London was evacuated after an unexploded World War Two bomb was found on a building site.
Unexploded WWII bomb sparks evacuation in London’s Soho

LONDON (AP) — Police have cordoned off one of the busiest areas of central London after what’s...
Seattle Times - Published

London’s Soho evacuated after discovery of unexploded WWII bomb

Police have evacuated an area of Soho in central London following the discovery of an unexploded...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsIndependent



notmishkat

mishkat RT @SkyNews: A large part of central London's busy Soho area has been evacuated after a suspected Second World War bomb was found at a buil… 2 minutes ago

aymanjama8

Iman Jama RT @Ruptly: #London's #Soho streets evacuated after unexploded #WWII #bomb found https://t.co/zamZ0cxbSs 4 minutes ago

planforsoho

Plan For Soho London's Soho evacuated after WWII bomb is found by builders | UK News | Sky News https://t.co/crfuDLcH1Z 5 minutes ago


Parts Of London Evacuated Over Unexploded World War II Bomb [Video]Parts Of London Evacuated Over Unexploded World War II Bomb

Parts of London’s Soho neighborhood were evacuated after an unexploded bomb from World War II was discovered.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:34Published

Part Of London Evacuated Over Unexploded World War II Bomb [Video]Part Of London Evacuated Over Unexploded World War II Bomb

Parts of London’s Soho neighborhood were evacuated after an unexploded bomb from World War II was discovered.

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 00:33Published

