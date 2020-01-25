Global  

'Overwhelming evidence' to convict Trump -Schiff

Lead impeachment manager for the U.S. House of Representatives Adam Schiff urged the Senate during closing arguments of the impeachment trial to convict U.S. President Donald Trump due to 'overwhelming evidence.'
The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives impeached Trump in December, formally accusing him of abusing his power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

The House also charged Trump with obstruction of Congress.

Trump's acquittal would allow him to claim vindication just as Iowa holds the first nominating contest in the U.S. ahead of the Nov.

3 election.



