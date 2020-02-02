Global  

Moment suspected terrorist is apprehended by armed police in Streatham, London

Moment suspected terrorist is apprehended by armed police in Streatham, London

Moment suspected terrorist is apprehended by armed police in Streatham, London

This is the moment a suspected terrorist was apprehended by armed police after a number of people were stabbed in the street.

The graphic video was filmed by an onlooker, 45, who was on a passing bus in Streatham, London, at around 2pm yesterday (February 2).

The video appears to show a man writhing around on the ground outside a Boots pharmacy, while two undercover police point guns at him.

An injured man is also seen nearby being helped by passers-by.
Streatham: Witness describes seeing police chase suspect

A man has been shot dead by armed officers in a "terrorist-related" incident in Streatham, south...
BBC News - Published


Eyewitness recounts seeing the Streatham attack unfold [Video]Eyewitness recounts seeing the Streatham attack unfold

Eyewitness, Dave Chawner, recalls the moment he saw the Streatham attack unfold before his eyes. Police shot dead a man following a terrorist-related incident in south London, which left two people..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:42Published

Sadiq Khan: Streatham attack was preventable [Video]Sadiq Khan: Streatham attack was preventable

London Mayor Sadiq Khan emphasises his dismay over the recent terror attack in Streatham. Mr Khan believes the attack was 'completely preventable' and blames Government actions relating to the prison..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published

