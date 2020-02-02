Moment suspected terrorist is apprehended by armed police in Streatham, London

This is the moment a suspected terrorist was apprehended by armed police after a number of people were stabbed in the street.

The graphic video was filmed by an onlooker, 45, who was on a passing bus in Streatham, London, at around 2pm yesterday (February 2).

The video appears to show a man writhing around on the ground outside a Boots pharmacy, while two undercover police point guns at him.

An injured man is also seen nearby being helped by passers-by.