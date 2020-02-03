Global  

'They're naked y'all!' Chiefs father and son super-fans strip to underwear celebrating Super Bowl win

'They're naked y'all!' Chiefs father and son super-fans strip to underwear celebrating Super Bowl win

'They're naked y'all!' Chiefs father and son super-fans strip to underwear celebrating Super Bowl win

A father and son pair show off the family resemblance in this heartwarming and mildly racy moment of joy after their beloved Kansas City Chiefs captured the Super Bowl 54 crown on Sunday (February 3).

"What do you do after you win?

Strip down to their underwear and run in the streets of Oakland, California to celebrate!" said Jordan's girlfriend Morgan, who captured the hilarity.
