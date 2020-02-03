Workers in protective clothing check drivers’ temperatures on last day of Chinese New Year’s holidays

Workers in protective clothing checked motorists' temperature on a busy highway on the last day of the Chinese New Year holidays (February 2) during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The video, shot in the city of Guiyang in Guizhou Province by a local videographer who uses drones, shows hundreds of vehicles driving through Guiyang Railway Station Toll Gate in turns.

Several workers with masks and protective clothing stopped the cars to check on the temperature of the people inside it.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, China officially extended its Chinese New Year holidays from January 30 to February 2.

However, several provinces have gone further and announced that companies cannot re-open for work before February 9.