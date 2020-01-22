Global  

Ravens Lamar Jackson Named NFL MVP

Lamar Jackson's stunning season not only earned him The Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player Award, but he won it unanimously.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson becomes second unanimous NFL MVP in history

While leading the Ravens to an NFL-best 14-2 record, Lamar Jackson led the league in passing TDs and...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •NewsdayFOX SportsCBS SportsESPNDaily Caller


Super Bowl LIV: Synopsis of Chiefs' progression this season

3 Reasons the Chiefs are Here THEY HAVE THE BEST QB The Ravens' Lamar Jackson may be the MVP, but...
Newsday - Published


Ravens Star QB Lamar Jackson Says He Won't Be Watching The Super Bowl [Video]Ravens Star QB Lamar Jackson Says He Won't Be Watching The Super Bowl

The Ravens won't be playing in the Super Bowl this year after a stunning loss to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Round.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:35Published

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Files For Trademark [Video]Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Files For Trademark

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has filed a trademark application for three phrases.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:23Published

