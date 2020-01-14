Spectacular fireworks illuminate Kansas City after Chiefs capture Super Bowl
The amazing view from the 22nd floor of an apartment building in Kansas City — the one in Missouri, not Kansas — is seen in the wee hours of Monday morning (February 3) after the Chiefs capture their first Super Bowl in 50 years.
The Chiefs reached the endzone so many times in Sunday's game that Arrowhead Stadium ran out of fireworks. The stadium fires them off after every touchdown. By the fourth quarter, the fireworks supply..