Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Iowa > Candidates sing their hearts out in Iowa caucus parody

Candidates sing their hearts out in Iowa caucus parody

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:52s - Published < > Embed
Candidates sing their hearts out in Iowa caucus parody

Candidates sing their hearts out in Iowa caucus parody

With Iowa hosting the country's first contest to see which Democratic candidate will challenge President Donald Trump in November's election, a group of local performers are treating voters to a musical parody of the political process.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Candidates sing their hearts out in Iowa caucus parody

"Adore Us!

Line" is a parody musical based on the Broadway show "A Chorus Line." Instead of dancers auditioning for a director, the show features Democratic candidates auditioning for the people of Iowa.

"With 26 plus Democratic candidates in the state of Iowa over the past year, we've got to know them through their stump speeches and their regular song and dance," said writer Robert John Ford.

All the current frontrunners -- Senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar and former Vice President Joe Biden -- along with a handful of candidates who have dropped out since the show opened, make their cases to the audience.

Before writing 'Adore Us!

Line," Ford presented his irreverent show "Caucus!

The Musical," to Iowa audiences during every election cycle since 2004.

The latest opinion polls show either Sanders or Biden in the lead in Iowa ahead of the state's Feb.

3 caucuses.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Democrats Make Their Final Cases On Iowa Caucus Eve [Video]Democrats Make Their Final Cases On Iowa Caucus Eve

CBS News' Natalie Brand is on the ground with the candidates ahead of the caucuses, which happen on Monday.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:18Published

Marquette campus to hold Iowa caucus [Video]Marquette campus to hold Iowa caucus

Eric Rorholm of MU College Democrats explains how a satellite caucus will allow students from Iowa to participate.

Credit: WISN     Duration: 07:53Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.