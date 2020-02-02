Candidates sing their hearts out in Iowa caucus parody

"Adore Us!

Line" is a parody musical based on the Broadway show "A Chorus Line." Instead of dancers auditioning for a director, the show features Democratic candidates auditioning for the people of Iowa.

"With 26 plus Democratic candidates in the state of Iowa over the past year, we've got to know them through their stump speeches and their regular song and dance," said writer Robert John Ford.

All the current frontrunners -- Senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar and former Vice President Joe Biden -- along with a handful of candidates who have dropped out since the show opened, make their cases to the audience.

Before writing 'Adore Us!

Line," Ford presented his irreverent show "Caucus!

The Musical," to Iowa audiences during every election cycle since 2004.

The latest opinion polls show either Sanders or Biden in the lead in Iowa ahead of the state's Feb.

3 caucuses.