Demi Lovato apparently "doesn't remember anything" from her performance at the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

We all knew that Demi Lovato was going to slay the National Anthem at the 2020 Super Bowl, but now...

Beyonce and Jay-Z remained seated while Demi Lovato sang the national anthem at Super Bowl 54. TMZ...

The Ultimate UK Chart Demi Lovato thrilled to nail U.S. National Anthem at Super Bowl https://t.co/m4gUCFzEbS https://t.co/KFWQhWynRC 6 hours ago

gen21 Demi Lovato thrilled to nail U.S. National Anthem at Super Bowl The 27-year-old belted out The Star-Spangled Banner… https://t.co/iyafbUrl4j 6 hours ago

Music news From Music News - Demi Lovato thrilled to nail U.S. National Anthem at Super Bowl https://t.co/MQ0UwxsFOB #musicnews 6 hours ago

Echoingwalls Music Demi Lovato thrilled to nail U.S. National Anthem at Super Bowl - The 27-year-old belted out The Star-Spangled Bann… https://t.co/7SG8Nz11tk 6 hours ago

Galih Sebastian Demi Lovato thrilled to nail U.S. National Anthem at Super Bowl The 27-year-old belted out The Star-Spangled Banner… https://t.co/ZRfGcQ3mHC 5 hours ago