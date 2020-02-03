Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > FSU Alum and Super Bowl Champ Celebrates Win By Helping Shelter Dogs Find Homes

FSU Alum and Super Bowl Champ Celebrates Win By Helping Shelter Dogs Find Homes

Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:28s - Published < > Embed
FSU Alum and Super Bowl Champ Celebrates Win By Helping Shelter Dogs Find Homes

FSU Alum and Super Bowl Champ Celebrates Win By Helping Shelter Dogs Find Homes

Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi's foundation just sponsored all the adoptable dogs at a Kansas City shelter pet network.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl show had 213 costumes [Video]Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl show had 213 costumes

Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl show had 213 costumes The star and her 130 dancers needed 213 costumes and 143 pairs of shoes for her Super Bowl half-time show on Sunday. The singer wore a number of..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:55Published

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira celebrate 'epic' Super Bowl Halftime Show [Video]Jennifer Lopez and Shakira celebrate 'epic' Super Bowl Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira both took to Twitter to celebrate after their performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday night was praised by fans around the world.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.