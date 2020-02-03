FSU Alum and Super Bowl Champ Celebrates Win By Helping Shelter Dogs Find Homes

Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi's foundation just sponsored all the adoptable dogs at a Kansas City shelter pet network.



