BAFTA attendees were urged to wear sustainable outfits Stars flooded the red carpet at the annual film awards ceremony on Sunday 2nd February, and the majority of them wore dresses and suits that were either already part of their wardrobe, or had been hired for the night, rather than buying something brand new.

Before the ceremony, BAFTA sent out a sustainable fashion guide to all attendees, which was put together by the London College of Fashion, in order to help the star-studded bash in its efforts to be a carbon neutral awards ceremony.

The guide encouraged those in attendance to make the most of rental fashion sites, or source clothing from resale outlets.

If stars really wanted something new to wear, the guide suggested several sustainable fashion brands, such as Stella McCartney and Reformation, which are renowned for using innovative eco-friendly materials.

