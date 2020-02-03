Radio host reflects on the life of John Andretti

Safety!

You may have noticed the hashtag "check it 4 andretti" circulating on social media.

Indy racing icon john andretti started the hashtag.

John passed away yesterday after battling colon cancer.

He went public with his fight to encourage others to schedule a colonoscopy.

news 10's tilly marlatt talked to a friend of john's today.

She brings us more on their relationship and when "you" should get a colonoscopy.

Race car driver john andretti didn't stay quiet about his battle with colon cancer after his diagnosis in 2017.

News 10 talked to radio host dave wilson.

He says the two talked every tuesday for 14 years on dave's radio show.

[notes:phone interview] "he was a race car driver ever since he was a little boy, and every year he had a complete and thorough health exam, physical exam, but it never included a colonoscopy."

At age 53, he got one and discovered stage four cancer.

Wilson says he shared his fight with hopes that others would not have to experience what he was going through.

'i got to use this to encourage people to get a colonoscopy, and that's where the whole hashtag 'check it 4 andretti' came about."

News 10 talked to a local gastroenterologist about this topic.

He says colon cancer usually doesn't show any symptoms. "the sad part is a lot of people are just so embarrassed to get a colonoscopy 'oh, nobody's putting nothing up my butt,' but my response to a patient is, in the most loving way, would you rather have cancer, i won't.

I'm 39 and i had a colonoscopy 6 months ago."

Guidelines recommend you get checked at age 50.

However, shaw says health officials are starting to push for age 45.

"you have to get screened."

(shaw) as the hashtag says...check it for andretti.

"even when he got that disease he used it in a positive manner."

In terre haute, tilly marlatt, news 10.