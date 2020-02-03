ABBA new songs ready for September?

Global  

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:23s - Published < > Embed
ABBA are "aiming" to release new music in September.

The Swedish quartet announced in 2018 they were planning to record new tracks for the first time in 35 years and it seems fans don't have too much longer to wait, although there is still no confirmed release date.

In a clip shared by fan site ABBA Talk, Benny Andersson was asked what has happened to the songs that have been promised for such a long time.

In his native Swedish, he replied: Asked if they will be out in 2020, he added: Asked if they will be out in 2020, he added: Almost two years ago, Benny, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Agnetha Faltskog and Frida Lyndstad announced they had recorded two new songs, 'I Still Have Faith in You' and 'Don't Shut Me Down' to tie in with a proposed ABBA avatar tour.

However, the tracks have yet to materialise and Bjorn later explained the plans had been delayed until at least 2020 due to the complex technical nature of the show they are creating.
