Choking incident lands beloved Cherokee community member in the hospital

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published < > Embed
Cross talk new at six... one colbert county community is coming together after a freak accident lands one of their biggest supporters in the hospital.

These signs up at cherokee high school say praying for jimmy payne.

He choked on a hotdog during a basketball game.

School staff, and even the cherokee mayor jumped in to help him.

He's been in the hospital since tuesday night.

We have coaches that are coming from mississippi, tennessee, and others in this area that know him.

To visit him is a long line to get in because he has so many people that he's effected and so many lives he's touched payne is on a ventilator at the hospital in florence.

The student body sends him a message saying




