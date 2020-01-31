Hixson native heads to Super Bowl

Chattanooga native will be in the super bowl sunday.

Former hixson high school stand-out daniel bullocks is the safeties coach for the 49er's.

We caught up with bullocks high school coach dan duff, who coached daniel and his twin brother josh at hixson.

Duff:"you know josh and daniel were raised by a great momma.

One parent family.

But she was very strong.they always had great character.

Good students.

Never had a problem with them in school.

You knew they were going to be successful.

I usually don't go around telling people a whole lot, but i've been telling the middle school kids that i'm coaching down in trion.

I've been telling them about hey, i've got one of my players coaching in the super bowl this year.

Boy they love that."

