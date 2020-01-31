Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Hixson native heads to Super Bowl

Hixson native heads to Super Bowl

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published < > Embed
Hixson native heads to Super BowlHixson native heads to Super Bowl
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Hixson native heads to Super Bowl

Chattanooga native will be in the super bowl sunday.

Former hixson high school stand-out daniel bullocks is the safeties coach for the 49er's.

We caught up with bullocks high school coach dan duff, who coached daniel and his twin brother josh at hixson.

Duff:"you know josh and daniel were raised by a great momma.

One parent family.

But she was very strong.they always had great character.

Good students.

Never had a problem with them in school.

You knew they were going to be successful.

I usually don't go around telling people a whole lot, but i've been telling the middle school kids that i'm coaching down in trion.

I've been telling them about hey, i've got one of my players coaching in the super bowl this year.

Boy they love that."

Here's a final look at our




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

East Texas Town Relabels Itself As Chief's Kingdom South As Native Patrick Mahomes Heads To Super Bowl [Video]East Texas Town Relabels Itself As Chief's Kingdom South As Native Patrick Mahomes Heads To Super Bowl

The people in and around the east Texas town of Whitehouse have unofficially labeled the town as Chief's Kingdom South as native Patrick Mahomes heads to the Super Bowl.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.