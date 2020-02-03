TechByte: Three Words For Your Destination - January 31, 2020

Emily cassulo / tech byte if you need more help finding your destination, there's an app for that.

And three words is all you need.

Let's see how this smartphone app works.

I'm emily cassulo, and this is tech byte.

Three words for your destination / tech byte luke mears / what3words navigating your way through a new city just got easier.

Mears : "you can go on there and start to discover three word addresses for places that you know, places that you want to go."

What3words is simply all about location.

Mears : "we've divided up the world into lots of three-by- three meter squares, and given each square a unique three word address that is unique to that specific place and point in time."

Product manager luke mears says using what3words on the smartphone app, or amazon alexa, comes in handy if you need to drop someone off, or pick them up.

It works with other apps on your phone to help you get to the right place.

Just put in the address where you what to go, choose the square for the exact location, and share those three words given with your uber driver, if you're not driving there yourself.

Mears : "the key thing for us is making it easy to talk about a specific place.

There aren't really any generally accepted easy ways to talk about locations, latitude and longitude is very precise, but it's very difficult to communicate a coordinate like that to a person.

You could very easily make mistakes."

The app is available in 40 languages.

Mears says it makes it less stressful to meet up with someone who doesn't have an exact address.

Mears : "if you're at a festival, at a beach, meeting some friends at a park, it's very easy to get hung up on the phone, trying to work out where everyone is, 'i'm by that little bench over there.

I'm in a field in a corner by some tents.

Which tent?'

This way, you can pinpoint an exact location, and then everyone can reference that, and send that to their friends."

If you have an amazon alexa, there are two skills you can take advantage of using what3words.

Mears : "one is just what3words.

That can educate you about what3words is.

You can also use it to navigate to a three word address on your phone.

We also have another skill called "three word go", which allows you to order an uber to a three word address, from a three word address."

- "so then i jump into the uber app... order an uber with just a three word address."

Emily cassulo / tech byte the app is available for ios and android.

You can also access an online map for three word addresses at what3words.com.

I'm emily cassulo, and that's this week's tech byte.

Take gfx off top week's