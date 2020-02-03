Global  

Spectacular fireworks illuminate Kansas City after Chiefs capture Super Bowl

Video Credit: Newsflare
The amazing view from the 22nd floor of an apartment building in Kansas City — the one in Missouri, not Kansas — is seen in the wee hours of Monday morning (February 3) after the Chiefs capture their first Super Bowl in 50 years.
