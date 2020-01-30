Global  

PORTER COUNTY CORONAVIRUS

PORTER COUNTY CORONAVIRUS
PORTER COUNTY CORONAVIRUS

Disease.

Medical experts in porter county, indiana thought someone*may have been infected?

But*fortunately that wasn't the case.

The ??c confirms that person tested negative for the presence of the coronavirus?

And their condition has improved?

And they were released from the hospital.

As previously reported?

The county health department had identified a person traveling through porter county as potentially infected with the virus.

The patient was isolated?

But they were recently released.




Latest Chicago Area Coronavirus Updates [Video]Latest Chicago Area Coronavirus Updates

Test results are expected Thursday on a potential case of Wuhan coronavirus in Porter County, Indiana.

