Artist uses dots, scribbles, and strokes to get the perfect texture and shading on drawings 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: In The Know Creative [AOL.com] - Duration: 01:22s - Published CJP makes highly detailed works that yield a highly realistic end product. CJP makes highly detailed works that yield a highly realistic end product. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this