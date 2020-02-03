Global  

Joel Young, the groundhog, scurries at Tupelo Buffalo Park

Joel Young, the groundhog, scurries at Tupelo Buffalo Park
Feb. 3, 2020
Joel Young, the groundhog, scurries at Tupelo Buffalo Park

A very important day as we try to find out whether or not we are in for another six weeks of winter or see an early spring.

Check out joel young the tupelo buffalo park and zoo shared this lovely video of joel young scurrying into his hideway.... guess he was afraid of his shadow perhaps joel please explain thanks for joining us this afternoon.

