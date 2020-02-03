Joel Young, the groundhog, scurries at Tupelo Buffalo Park

A very important day as we try to find out whether or not we are in for another six weeks of winter or see an early spring.

Check out joel young the tupelo buffalo park and zoo shared this lovely video of joel young scurrying into his hideway.... guess he was afraid of his shadow perhaps joel please explain thanks for joining us this afternoon.

Our next newscast starts at four p-m.

But we're always on and always free at w-t-v-a dot com.

Have a great afternoon!

Thanks for joining us this afternoon.

Our next newscast starts at four p-m.

Afternoon.

Our next newscast starts at four p-m.

But we're always on and always free at w-t-v-a dot com.