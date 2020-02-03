Global  

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:52s - Published < > Embed
Candidates sing their hearts out in Iowa caucus parody

With Iowa hosting the country&apos;s first contest to see which Democratic candidate will challenge President Donald Trump in November&apos;s election, a group of local performers are treating voters to a musical parody of the political process.
