LeBron James Shares Tattoo Tribute to Kobe Bryant
The fresh ink is a tribute to
Kobe Bryant, who died on
Jan.
26 along with his daughter,
Gianna, and seven others.
James’s tattoo features a black
snake, referencing Bryant’s
“Black Mamba” nickname.
The snake is wrapped
around Bryant’s two NBA
numbers, 8 and 24.
It also features the words “Mamba
4 Life” inked below the snake.
The tattoo was designed by artist
Vanessa Aurelia, who shared a photo
of the process on her Instagram.
Vanessa Aurelia,
via Instagram Aurelia also revealed a similar Bryant
tribute piece she did for fellow Los
Angeles Laker’s player Anthony Davis.
The tattoo is on his right
thigh and features a black
mamba snake wrapped around
Bryant’s logo, “The Sheath.”