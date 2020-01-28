LeBron James Shares Tattoo Tribute to Kobe Bryant

LeBron James Shares Tattoo Tribute to Kobe Bryant LeBron James recently took to Instagram to share a close-up look at his new tattoo.

The fresh ink is a tribute to Kobe Bryant, who died on Jan.

26 along with his daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

James’s tattoo features a black snake, referencing Bryant’s “Black Mamba” nickname.

The snake is wrapped around Bryant’s two NBA numbers, 8 and 24.

It also features the words “Mamba 4 Life” inked below the snake.

The tattoo was designed by artist Vanessa Aurelia, who shared a photo of the process on her Instagram.

Vanessa Aurelia, via Instagram Aurelia also revealed a similar Bryant tribute piece she did for fellow Los Angeles Laker’s player Anthony Davis.

The tattoo is on his right thigh and features a black mamba snake wrapped around Bryant’s logo, “The Sheath.”