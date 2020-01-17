Lamar Jackson Named Unanimous NFL MVP

Tom Brady also received every vote for NFL MVP in 2010.

Jackson became the third-youngest player to win the award at 22 years, 356 days old.

Jim Brown was younger than Jackson when he was named NFL MVP in 1957 and 1958.

Lamar Jackson, via statement Jackson became the first player to record 3,000 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing in a single season.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback is the first player in franchise history to win the award.