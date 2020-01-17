Global  

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:10s - Published < > Embed
Lamar Jackson Named Unanimous NFL MVP Jackson became the second player in history to be a unanimous choice for the NFL's Most Valuable Player.

Tom Brady also received every vote for NFL MVP in 2010.

Jackson became the third-youngest player to win the award at 22 years, 356 days old.

Jim Brown was younger than Jackson when he was named NFL MVP in 1957 and 1958.

Lamar Jackson, via statement Jackson became the first player to record 3,000 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing in a single season.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback is the first player in franchise history to win the award.
