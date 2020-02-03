Global  

Mahomes wants to bring a championship back home

Mahomes wants to bring a championship back home
Mahomes wants to bring a championship back home

Puts in.") patrick mahomes is everything that chiefs fans have been waiting for... we've never seen a quarterback like him... sure joe montana had a cup of coffee in kansas city had success... and of course len dawson, never forget him... but this game means a lot in regards to patrick mahomes legacy... it's weird to say..

In just his second year as a starter... but it's true... and he's adored by chiefs fans every where, too... which is why when he says things like "wanting to stay in kansas city for his career" people love it..

And they'll love it if he can bring a championship home... mahomes: "we bad for each other, win it for the city.

Show through the passion that they we're in arrowhead want to make sure trophy home to them.")history...you can see how super bowl win can do not just for a team...but an entire fanbase...(nat sound: "sending will to the super bowl)years that we've only missed three games.")(sot, (sot, the chiefs end a championship (sot, travis kelce: been there all 50, that city rallys much they appreciate the hard work and dedication and bringing home "w's".

That city more deserving than any.")the excitement after an afc championship game through the roof...but for a super bowl?

(sot, travis kelce>>




