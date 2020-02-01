WCBI NEWS AT TEN - JANUARY 31, 2020

Thank you for joining us tonight.

A 7th case of the coronavirus has been confirmed in the united states, and that has medical professionals across the country on high alert.

While no cases have been detected in mississippi, state health officials are are keeping their guard up and making plans.

People realize the ... model un words alters the writers is important to remember that it is virus you have to be exposed to a university of mississippi medical center has been doing travel screens for years and have updated us as the coronavirus is our great symptoms, fever, cough that usually alert the public provider and the protocol will follow will patients and mass to take them to those rooms. we have all the appropriate personal protective equipment for the staff to wear to protect themselves

The schools were closed yesterday and today after a flu outbreak sidelined a large number of students.

According to the associated press, the principal at pickens county high school reported 70 students went home sick with flu symptoms on wednesday.

Teachers and other staff spent thursday mopping floors and wiping down desks, lockers, and other surfaces to disinfect the school.

Schools all across the state have been hit hard by the flu in the past week.

First look stinger first look summary: clouds hang on for the start of the weekend but they'll go away by saturday evening.

Many folks will have spring fever sunday with temperatures pushing back into the upper 60s under sunny skies.

Rain and storms return to the region tuesday and wednesday.

Several more inches of rain are possible in addition to some strong storms. friday night: mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper as the clock struck midnight in brussels, the u-k's exit from the european union finally became official.

Cbs's gwen baumgardner reports from london, where brexit is now a done deal.

Fireworks welcomed a new chapter for the u- k... with its official exit from the european union.

We have obeyed the people.

We have taken back the tools of self- government.

The split became official at midnight in brussels..

Where european union leaders warned the u-k that ending its half century of membership will bring a sad new chapter.

Rtv 1:47 our experience has taught us that strength does not lie in splendid isolation, but in our unique union british lawmakers disagreed.

''today we celebrate the beginning of our independence - our ability to control our own laws, our own trade deals - our own borders!'' outside parliament, thousands of people gathered to ring in brexit.

Many of them tell us it's the party of their lifetime.

P8 14:30:22 ''i've waited so long for this.

It's the most exciting day of my life.

Ever.

Ever.'' voters said yes to brexit as a way to reclaim britain's sovereignty and take control of immigration rules.

But it took three and a half years to agree on terms. and skirmishes like this one... nats screaming... show the population is still bitterly divided.

P8 142512 business is going to suffer, it's going to happen.

So sooner or later these people will found that out the country now enters a transition period until the end of the year.

During that time, the u-k will be hashing out new agreements on trade and security... which could mean the fighting is far from over.

Gb cbs news london.

Take developing story stinger it doesn't look like the impeachment trial of president trump will wrap up this weekend, but a crucial vote does go the president's way.

Cbs's nancy cordes has the latest from capitol hill the clerk will call the roll.

Mr. senator alexander ?

No the senators voted from their desks one by one the yeas are 49 and the nays are 51, the motion is not agreed to house impeachment managers had cited the latest bolton bombshell in a last ditch plea for witnesses do you want your place in history to be let's hear the truth or that we don't want to hear it?

But no-votes from two key republicans insured... that four witnesses, blocked from talking by the white house, will not be subpoenaed.

You've got a lot of evidence already.

The vote comes even as some senate republicans now concede that the house managers have the facts right "the president withheld u-s aid, at least in part, to pressure ukraine to investigate the bidens".

Do you view it at least as a partial victory that you have a republican like lamar alexander saying- you proved it.

He should have done the right thing and voted for witnesses and documents.

But alexander says he will vote to acquit, as will florida republican marco rubio, who said today that "just because actions meet a standard of impeachment does not mean it is in the best interest of the country to remove a president from office."

If we acquit this president, what's to stop him from doing something worse?

The new york times reported that one of the president's lead attorneys, pat cipollone... may have been a witness himself to the pressure campaign.

That's according to former national security advisor john bolton, whose upcoming book describes a meeting in the oval office last may.

You have the president saying john bolton is not telling the truth.

Let's find out.

Tag: the two sides appear to be heading to an agreement that would set up closing arguments first thing next week.

And then time for senators go give speeches on the floor announcing how they will vote.

The final vote would then come on wednesday.

One day after the president's state of the union address.

Nancy cordes, cbs news, capitol hill.

Tonight senators did come to an agreement to hold those closing arguments monday, and a final vote wednesday.

Mississippi senators roger wicker and cindy hyde smith, along with alabama's richard shelby voted against calling more witnesses..

Stay connected with @wcbiweather on facebook, twitter, instagram, and the wcbi news app weather wrap stinger tupelo students come together to remember a friend taken too soon..

We look at how they're dealing with the loss when we come back..

Take hundreds attend a time of prayer honoring the life of a 17 year old who was killed earlier this week in tupelo.

Seventeen year old tiera dancer was gunned down tuesday evening.

She was with a group of people watching a fight in the haven acres neighborhood.

Allie martin was at the prayer rally at tupelo high school and has more.

Tiera dancer graduated from tupelo high school in december and was planning on walking with her class of 2020 during graduation ceremonies in may.

Nats many of her classmates , friends, teachers and those who didn't even know her showed up for the time of prayer organized by the tupelo high school chapter of the fellowship of christian athletes.

"this friday, instead of doing our usual fca, we held a prayer rally for this situation to bring community together and show we trust god even in tragedies, that he has a plan and something good can come out of that."

Fca members read scripture verses nats pastors and counselors encouraged young people in the overflow crowd to not seek vengeance , but instead, find ways to help one another deal with the tragic events that claimed tiera's life.

"main message i wanted young people to hear, is sometimes in tragedies, they may take the approach that life is short, so i'm just going to live it without regard and i really want to challenge them to reverse that thinking, and think about living life more intentionally and they are necessary and they have a purpose."

"tiera dancer would love for them to go on with their lives, and be productive citizens in the us and also to hold their head up , move forward and to cherish and remember her life by doing something positive and also support one another."

Styaudp close pastor parks , other clergy and civic leaders will hold a community awareness rally the last saturday in february here at gumtree park.

Pastor parks says the hope and prayer is the rally will spark ongoing discussion and action on critical issues such as parental involvement in a child's life, and entertainment and social media choices and habits among young people.

In tupelo allie martin, wcbi news funeral arrangements for tiara dancer are incomplete.

N l jones funeral directors is handling the service.

Stinger is there anything better than high school rivalry hoops?

The answer is, no....we've got highlights from the hardwood after the break spx open speaking of close game's against auburn....the 9th ranked mississippi state women in a close one against the tigers at home thursday night auburn ranks 13/14 teams in the sec conference standings currently...just one win to the team's name yet, auburn led the bulldogs until midway through the third quarter however, msu still able to get the job done...78-73 for the seventh sec win msu head coach vic schaefer and his staff just happy to have another dub in the books schaefer: "we do have a young group.

It's unlike the last three years.

As i met with my staff last night after we had our media...it wasn't perfect.

We fought all the way.

We got a win in the sec.

We're 7- 1, 19-3, we're 8th/9th ranked team in the country.

Go home, let's get up tomorrow and let's go back to work."

Friday night lights take to the hardwood...columb us hosting new hope in girls action 3rd quarter, -- myra king....pulls up from deep...crown...she gets the three...new hope trailing 33-24 early 4th quarter, falcons ball -- charity yeates takes the feed inside, pops up the short j....columbus up 37-26 under 4 to go..

--.falcons aniya saddler with the robbery....takes it all the way to the cup..count it... the falcons able to come away with the win, columbus topping new hope 49-33 mantachie taking on strayhorn....lady mustangs honoring mckinley montgomery for scoring 2,000 career points 4th quarter....mantachi e up big...they get out on the fastbreak, and the bank shot is good.

Lady mustangs up 67-24 later.

Off the inbounds pass....kalee brooke hamblin gets the ball and hits the mid range shot...lady mustangs go up 69- 24 then for strayhorn....inboun ds pass gets to briana yount who hits the jumper of her own.

Mantachie goes onto win big.

Final mantachie 69 strayhorn 30 continuing in girls action...booneville hosting itawamba ahs 3rd quarter -- indians with the steal, zakiyah adams misses the lay-up...delia shumpert on the rebound and putback..indians up 41-35 4th quarter -- arlaina rogers for the blue devils with the soft touch...cut it to 41- 38 back the other way...itawamba's shumpert with the hot hand...three bucket..indians go up 46-38 the blue devils taking the win in girls action to itawamba, 56-52 new hope boys getting ready to take on columbus in some rivalry action mid 1st quarter -- trojan's jalen smith with the steal...out in transition...finish with the left hand at the rim..new hope trailing 11-10 1st winding down -- willie young...putting the floater up high...banked off the rim...falcons leading 15-12 trojans ball...mid 2nd quarter -- r-l mattix driving the baseline...the lay-up off the glass... new hope takes the 36-25 lead at halftime and the trojans never look back new hope gets the 75-51 victory against columbus, improving to 20-1 on the season then nearby in smithville, the seminoles taking on baldwyn 3rd quarter...smithvill e ahead...baldwyn's gabe richardson gets the steal, hits the break and makes the layup....bearcats trail 30-22 then again...defense leads to offense...jacolby williams throws it ahead to richardson who dumps it off to timothy scales for the finish...baldwyn making a run seminoles answer right back...kerry standifer to aden casey to blake williams who finds chandler woodham for the bucket.

Smithville goes up 34-28 and go onto win the game locking up the 2 seed in division 2-1a final smithville 50 baldwyn 46 booneville hosting itawamba ahs in boys action..

Blue devils strike first -- trey mckinney with the steal, finish at the rim...and one!

Booneville up 3-0 next possession indians -- deion shells from the short corner...makes it a 3-2 ballgame blue devils with a 5-2 lead -- not for long, caden prestage from downtown...hits the trey to knot it up at 5 booneville acts fast -- bryton smith out on the wing...for three!

Bottoms indians come out victorious in this one, 63-57 the city of meridian will soon be welcoming two of the best young soccer players northeast mississippi has to offer.

Over in caledonia, fed midfielder claire benson and midfielder/foward clara allen signing to continue their playing careers at meridian community college.

Despite three different coaching regimes at caledonia in the last four years, with the help of the duo, the feds have advanced to the 2nd round of the state playoffs.

The childhood freinds are excited to continue this next still to come..

