Veterans Affairs Deputy Secretary James Byrne Has Been Fired

Veterans Affairs Deputy Secretary James Byrne Has Been FiredJames Byrne has been fired.
Veterans Affairs Department Fires Deputy Secretary James Byrne

Veterans Affairs Department Fires Deputy Secretary James ByrneWatch VideoThe U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs confirmed Deputy Secretary James Byrne was fired...
Newsy - Published

Deputy VA secretary fired after less than 5 months on the job

In a cryptic statement, Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie says there was a "loss of...
Politico - Published


somhrd50

somhrd50 RT @alaynatreene: SCOOP: Deputy secretary of Veterans Affairs James Byrne was fired Monday morning, three Trump administration officials te… 2 minutes ago

veterans_i

⚖️I HONOR VETERANS RT @mallorys_oracle: Veterans Affairs Deputy Secretary James Byrne fired amid controversy over department’s handling of***assault allegat… 3 minutes ago

PatriciaPoe3

Patricia Poe RT @jonathanvswan: SCOOP: Veterans Affairs deputy secretary James Byrne fired https://t.co/mTwXmYeR6w 5 minutes ago

e_newsUS

e-news.US Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs Is Abruptly Dismissed - https://t.co/5WiRZDhWGA https://t.co/JRgw8L1yVc 5 minutes ago

Janb723Branam

Janice Branam RT @SandraBridges1: What a government. Steeped in allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse in every damned department! CNBC: Veterans Aff… 15 minutes ago

moliveri

Marcella Oliveri White House fires Veterans Affairs deputy secretary in wake of turmoil over***assault allegations | Raw Story… https://t.co/W10jOvuwyK 15 minutes ago

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs Is Abruptly Dismissed https://t.co/pVSvBvRxpx 18 minutes ago

