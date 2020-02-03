'This was a purely partisan impeachment' -Philbin

Even with acquittal seemingly assured, the Democrats prosecuting President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial urged the Senate on Monday to convict him to show that no president is above the law while his legal team faulted the case brought against him.

The Democratic-led House impeached Trump on Dec.

18 on charges of abuse of power for asking Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden and obstruction of Congress for blocking testimony and documents sought by lawmakers in their investigation.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and called the impeachment effort an attempted coup by Democrats.