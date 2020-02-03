Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > MD Body & Med Spa - Coolsculpting and Soundwave Fat Loss

MD Body & Med Spa - Coolsculpting and Soundwave Fat Loss

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 05:51s - Published < > Embed
MD Body & Med Spa - Coolsculpting and Soundwave Fat Loss

MD Body & Med Spa - Coolsculpting and Soundwave Fat Loss

MD Body & Med Spa offers the best coolsculpting treatments in Denver!

Recieve a complimentary soundwave treatment with the purchase of a coolsculpting package!

($200 value) Visit FreezeFatDenver.com or call 303.466.0100 (Westminster) or 303.220.1100 (Greenwood Village)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AtomicDerm

Atomic Dermatology If you struggle with stubborn body fat, #Coolsculpting could help! Schedule your https://t.co/09JcIJUmI6 https://t.co/T4cY8eknHg 23 minutes ago

cohealthapp

CoHealth #Researchers are developing a new form of 'Coolsculpting' #technology which is a popular non-surgical method for re… https://t.co/cnK9TsNFKt 1 hour ago

ThinSculpting

ThinSculpting Our #CoolSculpting procedure is so incredible we are just going to let the results speak for themselves!… https://t.co/uQtvW6n1vI 2 hours ago

Hollywood_Body_

HollywoodBodyLaser Roses are Red, Love Handles Aren’t COOL!!! This V Day treat yourself to 25% off of any #CoolSculpting package and b… https://t.co/h8WCk431iu 4 hours ago

TeamSilvaMD

Melinda Silva M.D. Antiaging & Wellness Thank you for your feedback, Anthony! Team Silva MD is so glad to have been able to help you optimize your health a… https://t.co/4rQiutN8zM 4 hours ago

NewImageBody

New Image Body Did you know New Image Body Sculpting offers #CoolSculpting for the #Chin and #Neck https://t.co/wbVFa8GAmI https://t.co/BVbO6k8tmZ 6 hours ago

EliteTampaDrD

ElitePlasticSurgery 👙 Eliminate the Fat with Coolsculpting ❄️ and get your body bikini ready! No surgery and No downtime. Schedule you… https://t.co/iqeWUqPiBO 7 hours ago

Chicagoderm

Chicago Cosmetic Derm 📆Schedule your #complimentary consultation #CoolSculpting appointment for Friday, February 28th ✨To receive 10% off… https://t.co/jsp6LLfYZA 8 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

See How 'Fast Fit' Can Change Your Life [Video]See How 'Fast Fit' Can Change Your Life

Fast Fit Body Sculpting has the top technology to lose not just weight!

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 05:16Published

MD Body & Med Spa - Freeze Away Fat [Video]MD Body & Med Spa - Freeze Away Fat

MD Body and Med Spa is offering 25% coolsculpting, free soundwave treatment w/ purchase of coolsculpting package, and free consultation. Get rid of body fat today! Call 303.466.0100 (Westminster) or..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 06:55Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.